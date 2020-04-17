A safety officer for the city of Flint has passed away due to COVID-19.
“With heavy hearts, we learned of the passing of Neighborhood Safety Officer Paul Forster due to COVID-19,” the Flint Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Forster was with the department for three years.
“He always had a smile to offer and was willing to help in any way he could,” the police department wrote.
According to the police, Forster’s wife is a longtime police reserve lieutenant.
“We have lost another hero to this deadly disease. Paul Forster, one of the City of Flint’s Neighborhood Safety Officers, passed this morning from COVID-19. Paul helped to serve this city at the ground level, fighting blight and making our community a better place. We will miss him dearly,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “I ask this community to join me in keeping his wife and children in our prayers.”
Neeley ordered city of Flint flags to be lowered to half-staff in recognition of all of the city's lost heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.