A Flint school is conducting an investigation after a fight started between two players of rival teams.
On Friday, the International Academy of Flint was facing off against Genesee High School in a football game.
Tuesday afternoon, the International Academy of Flint released a letter stating it has reviewed game tapes. After the review, it was uncovered a member of Genesee’s chain crew ran onto the field and got into an altercation with an IAF player and a Genesee player. The young man from Genesee came from behind and pulled the jersey of an IAF athlete, IAF Interim Director Kendra Giles said in the letter.
“This is absolutely unacceptable. This action should never have occurred under any circumstance,” Giles said. “The administration and board of directors of IAF does not condone any inappropriate and unethical sportsmanship conduct by an IAF student or staff member.”
The school also said after an initial investigation and a review of game tapes and social media posts, the school uncovered the athletes and cheerleaders experienced social and racial injustice from the students, parents, fans, staff and administration at Genesee.
“There are actions of behalf of IAF that did not embody respect and dignity and we are handling this on an individual basis. However, equally so, members of Genesee’s school community should have ensured that their fans did not engage inappropriately,” the letter said.
