One Flint-area school has launched a new lab to teach students skills for the "ever-changing job market."
Southwestern Classical Academy launched a new "makerspace" for its ninth through 12th grade students.
The lab, which was made possible by a portion of a nearly $3 million school improvement grant from the Michigan Department of Education, will support the development of 21st century skills, Flint Community Schools said in a press release.
The makerspace broke ground in October and features a virtual reality lab and a collaborative learning lab.
The labs will feature tools such as a green space, dye cutting machine, full spectrum laser cutter, sewing machine, and computers for graphic design.
“The new addition of a makerspace allows us to engage our students in critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, creativity and leadership skills,” Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez said. “We know well by now that there are multiple pathways to successful careers. Southwestern Classical Academy’s new makerspace will give our students the opportunity to explore and experience different career paths hands-on.”
The school district said the goal is to have the makerspace eventually partner with community members and employers.
