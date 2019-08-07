It’s a big day for Flint Community Schools as students head back to the classroom.
At Doyle Rider, students are going back in style.
“It’s the first day of school which is the best day of school and everybody is so excited to start the new year and we’ve been waiting for these kiddos to come back from summer and so we’re just excited. Excited to receive our parents and families back into the school district,” Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez said.
Lopez said the first day back should always be a celebration and Doyle Rider Elementary did it big with a Corvette, and motorcycle-filled pep rally to welcome the students back.
“They are our most prized possession and really we want to celebrate everything about them and so if we can receive them with a celebration, they will know how serious we take them and how much we care about them, so they’ll perform well in the school year,” Lopez said.
Flint Community Schools also made changes to their calendar this year.
“What we decided to do is to spread the 180 days across the year, as opposed to having a long 12 weeks, we only have a six-week summer. That allows us to have six small inter-sessions where we can actually catch kids early if they’re not catching or mastering material and re-mediate that sooner so that they can stay with their peer and age group,” Lopez said.
Ultimately, Lopez said it’s all about what’s best for the students.
“It’s the best time for them right now because they’re young, they’re ready, and they’re experienced in the world. So we want to bring them into the school and make sure we bridge that gap between the community and between our homes,” Lopez said.
