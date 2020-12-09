Virtual learning presents significant challenges for parents and students adjusting to classes online.
One Mid-Michigan school district is finding the process may be easier for older students.
"This way of learning is not the best," said Kevelin Jones, assistant superintendent of Flint Community Schools.
Jones admits virtual learning is not the most effective way to teach, but the students are adjusting in the name of safety.
"You can get more from your middle school, your secondary scholars with this type of learning, then you can get with her pre-K kindergarten scholars, first grade through second, because they need more hands-on,” Jones said.
In the Flint school district, there are more than 3,200 students. Jones said some students may be falling behind during virtual learning, but those students were already falling behind before, when they were in-person at school.
Jones said the biggest problem isn't virtual instruction, it is adjusting to the technology.
"It can be simple things like families don’t know how to turn on their hot spot or they don’t know how to log into a google classroom,” Jones said. “The parent might be confused about how to use the technology, so a lot of it is around the usage."
The district has given out more than 3,000 devices to help with the technology side of things. They do wellness calls and hundreds of home visits for students that might need it.
Jones agrees there may be some catching up to do for students when they are back in class, but right now it is safety over everything. He adds they are doing great with attendance with 93 percent of students showing up for class every day.
"We are still telling scholars to be in class every day and most of our classrooms, they’re showing up," Jones said.
