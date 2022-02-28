Flint Community Schools announced Monday that it will keep its mask mandate despite new, relaxed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC announced last week that it only recommends masking in K-12 schools when community transmission is high. As of Monday, February 28, Genesee County was rated as "low."
Despite that, Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the district is keeping its mandate in place.
“At Flint Community Schools, the health and safety of our scholars, families, teachers and staff is our number one priority. To that end, out of an abundance of caution, FCS will continue its mask mandate until further notice. Masks have been a key safety protocol to helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we appreciate our school community’s ongoing support, cooperation and understanding on this matter. We will continue to work together as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and provide a safe space for scholars to learn, grow and play.”
