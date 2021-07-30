Flint Community Schools is offering students two learning options as they head back to class this year.
Students chose to learn in-person or virtually. Parents are asked to connect with their school directly if they are interested in their child learning virtually for the 2021-22 school year.
Families interested in virtual learning will need to fill out a consent form on the school district’s website.
The school district said it continues to work closely with health officials to make informed decisions about the upcoming school year.
For those learning in-person, masks will be required for everyone and social distancing will still be used.
“These measures help protect our entire school community, and we will continue to evaluate these protocols based on recommendations from both state and local health agencies,” Superintendent Anita J. Steward wrote in a letter to parents. “We encourage parents and guardians to reinforce these practices with your child at home, so they can prepare for the upcoming school year.”
The school district’s Safe Return and Recovery Plan will include protocols are both learning environments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.