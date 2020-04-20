Flint Regional Science and Engineering Fair (FRSEF) will live stream its awards ceremony results in its first-ever virtual science fair.
The science fair will be live streamed on Thursday, April 23.
Board members said they were challenged to find a way to recognize and reward the months of work done by students across Mid-Michigan.
“We had nearly 400 students from nine counties just days away from the competition. There had to be a way to nor waste those kids’ hundreds of hours of research and experimentations and work,” said FRSEF Board President Mike Mosher. “We thought of bringing the fair to them by sending judges to the individual schools, but then the state-wide school closings stopped that idea.”
FRSEF said the ultimate answer to that was to do a virtual fair. They said the virtual fair would allow remote judging of competitors’ projects.
According to the FRSEF, students uploaded their project reports, data points, photographs, notes, and other relevant materials to their website. They said the files were then downloaded and reviewed by the judges.
FRSEF said the first virtual fair included only the Senior Division because of the time constraints of naming winners for ISEF. They said the senior high students constitute the smallest division which is the junior division.
FRSFE said the results are in, and the virtual science fair will be broadcast live on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. on a YouTube live stream. If you would like to watch the stream, click here.
For more information, click here.
