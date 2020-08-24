The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting in left one man dead and another in serious condition.
Officers were sent to the 1100 block of N. Chevrolet Ave. at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 for a complaint about shots fired.
They found a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to Hurley Medical Center where the 33-year-old was later pronounced dead and the 25-year-old was listed in serious condition, according to police.
While the investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made from this shooting at this time.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Tpr. Dennis Hartman at (810) 285-3649 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.