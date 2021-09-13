One man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the city of Flint.
Officers were sent to 1625 Seminole St. for a possible shooting on Sept. 12 at 5:09 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found one adult male victim dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
The second adult male victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in serious condition. No suspects have been located in connection with this shooting.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
