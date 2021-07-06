Investigators are searching for a suspect after a shooting in the city of Flint sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to Hurley Medical Center at 5:32 a.m. on Monday, July 5 for two shooting victims who arrived in the same vehicle. Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were listed in critical condition, according to police.
One victim said the incident happened at Martin Luther King Avenue and E. Baker Street, but officers found no scene in the area.
No suspects have been arrested. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.