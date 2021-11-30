A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the city of Flint.
On Nov. 29 at 12:43 p.m., officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to a Boost Mobile store, located at the corner of Saginaw Street and Hemphill Road, for a 28-year-old man with a reported gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to Flint Police. Investigators believe the incident happened in the 200 block of Tennyson Avenue.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.