A shooting in the city of Flint left one man dead and another in serious condition.
Police were sent to the 2000 block of Crocker Ave. for reports of a shooting at 3:40 p.m. on July 18. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The first victim, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and listed in serious condition.
No further information on the crime is available, and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information on this crime is asked Det. Tpr. Mark Swales at 810-237-6913 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
