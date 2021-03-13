President Joe Biden tweeted Breonna Taylor's death was a tragedy on the one-year anniversary of her killing by police in Kentucky.
The post said her killing was a blow to her family, her community and America. Adding as we mourn, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in congress.
He said he remains committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law.
Here in mid-Michigan a solidarity march in Flint as thousands of protesters across the country holding demonstrations in honor of Taylor.
One year ago, Louisville police officers shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in her home. On March 13, a crowd in Flint marched to remember.
Lashaya Darisaw is one of the women who organized the Breonna Taylor Solidarity March.
"This is not just about her death, though. This is about what we can do to bring about change," Darisaw said.
She said Taylor's death is a product of the war on drugs. Now, she is fighting for policy change.
"Try to grant clemency for thousands of individuals in the name of Breonna Taylor," Darisaw said.
Each person participating in the march carried a rose throughout its entirety. At the end, they placed all of the roses at the Flint Police Department Headquarters.
Another organizer, Eeshyia King, wants the actions of the day to continue beyond the march.
"What I more care about is that people take our messages today and continue with the work. You can't just hear words, agree with them, and keep going. You have to make sure that you're applying those words to your everyday life," King said.
Darisaw said this is a step in the right direction.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley and State Representative Cynthia Neeley showed their support at the march. It concluded without violence, just as King and Darisaw intended.
