On a board at U of M Flint lists the names of those who lost their lives due to acts of transgender prejudice this year.
Each of whom, were commemorated today in Flint in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance -- hosted by U of M Flint’s Center of Gender and Sexuality.
"To really have a community conversation in Flint and Genesee County about what we can do to move the needle," said Heather Johnson, center director.
Johnson said Wednesday's event featured guest speakers from the hate crimes unit within the attorney general's office.
In order to address criminal offenses that are committed based on bias and find ways to prevent them from happening within their own community.
"Introducing legislation to have a hate crime statute, to prevent the use of the trans-panic or gay-panic defense in Michigan, would really help the LGBTQ community," Johnson said.
The event also touched on the importance of ally-ship within the Genesee County community."
"I touched on ally-ship and how we can be better allies to the trans community," said John Hoge.
Hoge spoke about standing up for transgender people, those suffering from discrimination.
A feat which he strives to do every day in his own life.
"Sometimes they're not always given the platform to speak out that those with privilege like myself have,” he said. “So, reaching out building relationships with trans individuals, and asking them what they need and what you can do for them is extremely important."
