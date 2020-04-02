The City of Flint is suspending work on service lines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
With crews going door-to-door and coming face-to-face with residents’ city officials are considered it could help spread COVID-19.
“It is unreasonable, unrealistic and unfair to expect residents to participate in the service line replacement program at this time,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We will get this job done and we will finish it as quickly as possible after shelter-in-place orders have lifted.”
The project’s original competition date was scheduled for December 2019, but it fell behind and a new completion date was set for June 30.
A new date for completion will be set after the stay-at-home order is lifted.
As of March 20, 2020, about 85 percent of the project was completed. Pipes were excavated at $25,409 and replaced in 9,554 locations where lead or galvanized steel were found.
The meter replacement project is also on hold for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.