The clock is ticking for the city of Flint to find a new waste collector. Republic Services decided to end their contract with the city following a 90-day extension.
City councilmembers said companies have put in bids to pick up the city’s trash, but the service may come at a higher price.
"We haven't been getting the service we've been paying for from Republic. The residents are not satisfied,” Maurice Davis, who represents the 2nd ward said.
Davis welcomes the prospect of working with a new trash collector. He doesn't believe Republic lived up to taxpayers’ standards.
“I even had to personally, with my own vehicle, go out and pick up yard waste with my own dump truck. Because no service,” Davis said.
Republic made its announcement Monday, about a week after it agreed to a 90-day contract extension, an agreement the city council had rejected the week before that.
That type of back and forth prompting councilwoman Eva Worthing to criticize her colleagues during a city council meeting on Monday.
“It makes me sad that we have a council that is so abusive and dysfunctional that businesses don't want to come,” Worthing said.
Councilman Eric Mays tells TV5 the city is looking at its options and two undisclosed companies have put in bids.
“If you look at the two companies that put in bids, and bids were open yesterday, I think that's going to be the lifeline,” Mays said.
Councilman Davis and Councilman Mays said Flint residents shouldn't worry and that they'll have a solution by the end of the 90-day extension period.
“Within three months, we should have a quality, reputable, trash collection service for this community,” Davis said.
But at Monday's meeting, Worthing said any new service may come with a higher price tag.
“Even though we didn't have perfect business or service from Republic, we may be paying extremely more for garbage service now,” Worthing said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.