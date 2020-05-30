UPDATE: TV5 has learned that Target in Flint is back open with regular hours just one day following the announcement that the store would temporarily close.
Target announced on May 30 that they are temporarily closing dozens of stores across the United States in midst of the protests following George Floyd’s death, including the location in Flint.
“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” Target said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”
Target says they are providing team members with pay for up to 14 days during store closures including COVID-19 premium pay.
Team members may also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.
Flint is the only Michigan location the company announced was closing.
You can view the full list here.
