The TJ Maxx store located in Flint off Center Road will be moving to a new location in October, the store manager confirmed.
The store is currently located at 3753 Lapeer Rd., Flint.
The new location will be the old K-Mart building in Fenton, the manager confirmed.
There is no further information on the exact date the store will be closing or any sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.