Flint to host premier of Michael Moore's new documentary 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

The Vehicle City is set to host a major movie premiere.

Michael Moore is premiering his latest documentary Fahrenheit 11/9” at The Whiting theater next Monday. The screening starts at 7 p.m.

The Flint-native unveiled the first look at this latest documentary in August, releasing a trailer online. The title is an inversion of his 2004 George W. Bush documentary, "Fahrenheit 9/11," which became the highest grossing documentary ever with $222.4 million in worldwide box office.

The date refers to when Trump was declared winner of the 2016 election: November 9th. In the trailer, Moore calls Trump "the last president of the United States."

After the premier, Moore will have a discussion with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha as the water crisis is a major part of the film.

Moore is seen in the documentary’s trailer spraying water on Gov. Rick Snyder’s lawn from a truck that says,” Flint Water.”

"Gov. Snyder, I got some Flint water for ya," he said in the trailer.

You can get tickets to the premier on The Whiting's website.

