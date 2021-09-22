The city of Flint plans to resume water shutoffs at commercial properties this week. The water connection reviews will be base on specific criteria.
“This water connection shutoff at commercial properties is to collect on extreme delinquent accounts,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “As we continue to evaluate water connections, we must hold habitually delinquent commercial water customers accountable.”
In June, the city sent demand letters to more than 130 properties with a balance of at least $5,000. If a payment or payment arrangement has not been made, properties can be disconnected and a fee will be charged for any discontinuation of water.
The city of Flint said it held off on disconnecting properties during the pandemic and is continuing to look for ways to reduce water rate costs for customers.
