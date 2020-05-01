The Flint Township Police Department is morning the sudden loss of K9 officer Thor.
Thor died of what they believe to be heart failure on Sunday. He wasn’t working when he died.
Thor and his handler Officer Meiser graduated from the Oakland K9 Police Academy in November 2018 and they both worked in Flint Township since.
During his career he uncovered more than 145 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of LSD and 60 grams of ketamine.
Rest in peace, Thor.
