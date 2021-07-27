The Flint Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing girl.
Tanija Meanna Johns, 17-years-old, was last seen at a residence in the Clovertree Apartments on Court Street between I-75 and Ballenger Highway in the early afternoon on Tuesday. Johns is believed to have left on foot and is considered endangered.
Johns is 5’3”, 112 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with wording, dark blue leggings, black Crocs and a black bonnet.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911 or Det. Christopher Weber at 810-600-3250.
