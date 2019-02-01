The Flint Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a large number of DeWalt power tools.
The tools are all cordless and battery operated.
The tools and cases were marked by the owner with green spray paint and some were labeled “JW,” “DC,” and ‘T67” with black marker according to police.
Detectives believe that the suspect(s) would have sold the tools to other individuals that may not known they were stolen.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective McBride at 810-600-3250.
