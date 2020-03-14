The Flint Township Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying a person who shot a man inside his home.
On Saturday, March 14, officers from the Flint Township Police Department were dispatched to the 3400 block of Southgate Dr. for a shooting.
Police said when they arrived, they discovered a 33-year-old male resident shot inside the home.
According to police, evidence at the scene led investigators to believe an intruder forced entry into the residence. They said the victim likely confronted the suspect and was shot during a struggle.
Police said they believe the suspect fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Police are asking the public for help with information.
If you are a witness to or have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective McBride at the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.
