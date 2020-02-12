Officers in Flint Township are mourning the loss of one of their canine officers.
In a Facebook post, the department wrote that former canine Gunner passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9.
They said Gunner died from complications due to old age.
Canine Gunner was partnered with Sgt. Donovan for over 7-years before his retirement in August of 2018. He has since been enjoying his retirement at Sgt. Donovan’s home.
