The City of Flint is reminding residents that gatherings of over 100 people will not be allowed per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order.
And that means they're taking additional enforcement against pop-up parties within the city.
"Pop up parties are not something new to our landscape of any particular community,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “What's new is this pandemic and covid-19 and the deadly nature which is ravaging our country."
Neeley says out of a matter of public safety, festivals or large gatherings will not be permitted within the city.
And it's a message being reiterated by Flint's Chief of Police Phil Hart.
"These are parties that are in public that we're speaking of,” Hart said. “It’s not house parties or at someone's residence. Again, as the mayor said, it's a safety matter. I want everyone to have fun and enjoy the weekend, but I want them to be safe."
Hart says during this time they are receiving additional support from Michigan State Police, University of Michigan Flint and Mott Community College.
He says that so far, their interactions with the public have been cooperative and peaceful, including at a large pop-up party last week in Flint.
"We made contact with the person that was basically in charge of things,” Hart said. “[They] got right on his social media and let people know that they were going to be closing down because it was too big of a crowd."
And the mayor says that these regulations won't be in place forever, but that for right now they're simply trying to protect the city from this pandemic.
"As we engage this holiday weekend, which is a festive time, we don't want it to turn bad for anyone,” Neeley said. “So, we're asking people to cooperate with us and with the letter of the law as it relates to what's happening now and what we're facing as a nation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.