The Flint Township Board of Trustees passes a resolution to allow permits for temporary outdoor seating.
The board passed the resolution to aide local businesses.
Officials said the board wants to make the process of reopening restaurants as simple as possible.
According to officials, there will be no fee for the permit.
The temporary outdoor seating was approved for restaurants, bars, or similar businesses whether they are regulated by the Liquor Control Commission or not.
Officials said they are currently working on an official application, but businesses can start preparing the drawing that the township will need to grant the permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.