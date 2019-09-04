Investigators are trying to determine what started a small fire at a Flint high school.
Firefighters and police were called to Carman-Ainsworth High School at about 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Flint Township Fire Department said a small fire started in the custodian’s office, but it was contained by the sprinkler system.
The building was vacant when the fire broke out, the fire department said.
At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but firefighters are still investigating.
