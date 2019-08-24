The Flint Township Fire Department responded to an ambulance that caught fire on I-75 in Genesee County.
The fire department said crews were sent to the southbound lanes, south of Pasadena Avenue, at 2:48 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
All southbound lanes after Pierson Road were closed and reopened at about 4:40 p.m.
The fire department said the Elite Ambulance vehicle was not transporting a patient when the fire broke out.
No word yet on the condition of the paramedics.
