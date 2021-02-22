A Flint Twp. man has been charged with first-degree child abuse and torture for abusing the two-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.
Leonard Dortch was left with his girlfriend’s daughter while she went to work. Dortch called his girlfriend and said her daughter was burned by a hairdryer according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
When the mother of the child got home, she applied ointment for the burn. She then took the child to Hurley Medical Center when physicians said a hair dryer did not cause the burns on her daughter according to Leyton.
When an examination on the child was completed, the daughter had internal injuries, a fractured wrist, liver laceration and a collapsed lung according to Leyton.
