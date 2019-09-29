A Flint Township man has died after a shooting Saturday Night.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8:47 p.m. Flint Township Police Officers were dispatched to Suncrest Apartments for a shooting.
Officer said when they arrived, they found a male lying near the 800 building with gunshot wounds.
Police identified the male as 22-year-old Adrian Evans, of Flint Township. He died at the scene.
Police are asking for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact Detective Doug Hart at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 8110-422-JAIL.
This shooting is under investigation.
