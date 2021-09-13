A Flint Township man found guilty in multiple assaults involving his pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to decades behind bars.
According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, Samuel Jenkins impregnated a woman and then tried to force her to get an abortion.
The victim originally agreed to it but decided not to go through with it. At 27 weeks when she could no longer hide the pregnancy, Jenkins punched the victim several times and even pointed a gun at her stomach. At the end, Jenkins sexually assaulted the victim.
He was convicted to torture, sexual assault, felony firearm and assault with intent to do great bodily harm in August.
On Sept. 13, Jenkins was sentenced to serve at least 68 years in prison with credit for time served. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.