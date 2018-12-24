Flint Township Police responded to the Big Lots on Miller Road after gunfire erupted inside the store.
Police arrived at the store at 1:38 p.m. on Monday Dec. 24.
The initial investigation shows that a 34-year-old woman from Flint was involve in a confrontation with another woman.
Police said the confrontation started from a previous incident that happened in Flint a few weeks before.
The suspect fired one shot from a pistol, which was concealed, but no injuries were reported.
The suspect was taken into custody and lodge in the Genesee County Jail.
Police said the case will be presented to Genesee County Prosecutor's Office for a review of charges.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Det. Lopez at (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
