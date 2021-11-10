Flint Township police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that has injured two people.
On Wednesday around 4:27 p.m., police and fire responded to Corunna Rd. near Ryan Street.
Police believe an eastbound Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by an 18-year-old Flint resident, lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The Monte Carlo collided with a westbound Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 74-year-old Flint Township man.
The driver or the Cobalt suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition with serious internal injuries and broken bones.
The driver of the Monte Carlo also suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the collision remains unknown and is under investigation. Investigators believe speed is a contributing factor, and it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were involved.
The section of Corunna Rd. will remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
Any witnesses of the collision are encouraged to contact the Flint Township police department at 810-600-3250.
