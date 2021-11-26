Flint Township police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on W. Bristol Road.
On Nov. 21 at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the scene west of Fenton Road. The pedestrian, Gregory Guelette, a 45-year-old Flint resident was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle.
Police believe that Guelette was in the roadway when he was struck by a car being driven by a 46-year-old Grand Blanc Township resident.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Flint Township Police Det. Weber at 810-600-3250.
