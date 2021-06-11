Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

Police are investigating a head-on crash in Flint Township that claimed the life of a man.

On Sunday, June 6 at 1:47 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Corunna Road and Lambden Road for the incident.

According to investigators, a GMC Sonoma traveling east on Corunna crossed the centerline and struck a westbound GMC Sierra.

The driver of the GMC Sonoma, identified as 29-year-old Scott Patterson from Flint Township, died from the head-on collision, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

The driver and passenger of the GMC Sierra were not injured in the collision. This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.