Police are investigating a head-on crash in Flint Township that claimed the life of a man.
On Sunday, June 6 at 1:47 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Corunna Road and Lambden Road for the incident.
According to investigators, a GMC Sonoma traveling east on Corunna crossed the centerline and struck a westbound GMC Sierra.
The driver of the GMC Sonoma, identified as 29-year-old Scott Patterson from Flint Township, died from the head-on collision, according to the Flint Township Police Department.
The driver and passenger of the GMC Sierra were not injured in the collision. This crash is still under investigation.
