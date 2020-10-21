Police in Flint Township responded to a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck.
It happened Wednesday morning, Oct. 21 at S. Linden and Lennon roads.
The school bus involved was carrying about 20 elementary school students, according to the Flint Township Police Department.
Police said there were minor injuries after the crash but didn’t say how many people were hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
