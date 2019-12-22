The Flint Township Police Department has located a missing and endangered 82-year-old man.
Joseph Arnold Lemelin was last seen in the area of Mapleridge Drive and Briarcliffe Drive in the Western Hills subdivision on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. before his disappearance.
According to police Lemelin has dementia, but is in good physical health.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Flint Township Police Department said Lemelin was located.
No further information was released.
