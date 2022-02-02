The Flint Township Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing a potentially endangered man.
Cole Campbell, 34, was last seen near his home in the area of Ballenger Hwy. south of Flushing Road, on Feb. 1 about 9:45 p.m. Officials are concerned for Campbell’s wellbeing, according to Flint Township police.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and a Flint cap.
If anyone knows any information, they can call the police department at 810-600-3250.
