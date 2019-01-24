The Flint Township Police Department would like people to remember to follow the school bus safety tips when you’re out and about on the road.
School buses are the safest mode of transportation for getting children back and forth to school. Riding in a school bus is safer than walking, riding a bike, or being driven to school in a private vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.
Flint Township Police and MSP are urging people to follow these safety tip when a school bus is present:
School bus safety tips for drivers:
- Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing
- Stop at least 20 feet away for buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway
- Slow down in or near school and residential areas
- Look for clues-such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds-that indicate children might be in the area
- Watch for children between parked cars and other objects
School buses are like traffic signals:
- When overhead lights are flashing yellow: Prepare to stop
- When overhead lights are flashing red: Stop
- When hazard warning lights are flashing: Proceed with caution
School bus safety tips for students:
- Always stay in sight of the bus driver
- Don't hurry off the bus; check traffic first
- Don't go back to the bus after exiting
