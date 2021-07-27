The search for a missing girl has come to an end as she’s been found safe and unharmed.
Tanija Meanna Johns, 17, was last seen at a residence in the Clovertree Apartments on Court Street between I-75 and Ballenger Highway in the early afternoon on July 27. Johns was considered endangered.
The Flint Township Police Department said Johns was located safe Tuesday evening.
