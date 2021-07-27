Tanija Meanna Johns

The search for a missing girl has come to an end as she’s been found safe and unharmed.

Tanija Meanna Johns, 17, was last seen at a residence in the Clovertree Apartments on Court Street between I-75 and Ballenger Highway in the early afternoon on July 27. Johns was considered endangered.

The Flint Township Police Department said Johns was located safe Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.