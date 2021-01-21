Brooke Manley
Source: Flint Twp Police Department

Flint Township Police need your help in the search for a 12-year-old girl.

Brooke Lynn Manley is 5 feet, 100 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police said Brooke left her home in the township and was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.