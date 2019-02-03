The Flint Township Police Department is asking for the public's help while officers search for a missing and endangered woman.
Police began their search for Lori Ann Hawkins, 37, on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Police said Hawkins is considered cognitively impaired.
She is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 185 pounds.
Hawkins was last seen wearing a light green jacket with a hood, gray sweatpants, and pink tennis shoes.
Her last known location was in the area of Elms Road and Miller Road at 4:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Det. Doug Hart at (810) 600-3250.
