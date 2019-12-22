The Flint Township Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 82-year-old man.
Joseph Arnold Lemelin is 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing either a brown or black coat and a dark-colored hat.
His last known location was in the area of Mapleridge Drive and Briarcliffe Drive in the Western Hills subdivision on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
According to police Lemelin has dementia, but is in good physical health.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.