Flint Township Police are asking for help in the search of a missing and endangered woman.
Angella “Angie” Meeks was last seen at a residence in the 1100 block of Trotwood Lane in Flint Township early Sunday morning, Jan. 24.
She’s described as 5 feet 6 inches, 180 to 200 pounds, and was wearing an off-white sweater, black pants, and cream boots with fur. Meeks has used aliases of “Angel” and “Jenny.”
Meeks lives in California but was staying with a friend on Trotwood Lane.
Police said she does not have any acquaintances in the area and does not have a vehicle.
According to the police, she has a mental health history.
Police are asking residents and businesses in the area of her last know location to check their surveillance footage on Jan. 24 at 3 a.m. to help in the search.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Lopez or Det. Minto with the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.
