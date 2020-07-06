The Flint Township Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing woman with dementia.
Police received a missing person complaint on July 5 for 77-year-old Verna Harrison.
Family members have been unable to locate her.
She is described as 5 feet 11 inches and was last seen wearing a brown dress, beige top, and a straw hat.
Her last known location was in the 4200 block of W. Court St. on July 5 at about 2 p.m. when she went for a drive.
Harrison was driving a bluish-green 2006 Chrysler Town and Country with a BRV703 license plate.
Police said her vehicle does not have GPS and she did not take her phone with her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Phillip McBride at the Flint Township Police Department at (810) 600-3250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.