Flint Township Police are asking for your help in their efforts to return some stolen property back to its rightful owner.
On Nov. 13, 2018, police recovered several pieces of stolen property at a residence as part of an investigation involving larcenies of contractor’s tools.
Police said while most of the property was on file and returned to their owners, some tool owners were never identified.
These include two Ridgid air nailers and a Milwaukee right angle drill, each marked “GRF.”
There are also two Tsurumi trash pumps, each with a Honda engine and a Makita hammer drill, that are unclaimed.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a contractor with tool markings “GRF” or identifying the owners of the property.
Anyone that can help is asked to call Det. Minto at (810) 600-3262.
