Congressman Dan Kildee announced more than $190,000 in federal grants will be awarded to help reduce crime and improve law enforcement in Mid-Michigan.
Flint Township and Saginaw County received $144,215 and $53,980 respectively from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
The JAG program benefits local initiatives that reduce criminal activity, including officer training, mental health programs, crime victim support, and witness programs.
These funds may also be used for drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, and other initiatives.
“I am proud to announce these important grants to help make our neighborhoods safer,” Kildee said. “By improving public safety, we can make our communities and neighborhoods stronger.”
