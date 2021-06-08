The Flint Township Walmart was evacuated for about two-and-a-half hours Tuesday morning due to a suspicious situation.
Customers at the store, located on 4313 Corunna Road, reported a man was making threatening statements while inside of the store. Flint Township police officers were unable to determine if the statements were credible, and the store was evacuated to ensure the safety of the public.
The Michigan State Police, Flint Police Department, Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Genesee County Parks and Genesee County Sheriff’s Department helped evacuate the store.
The 19-year-old man who made the threatening statements is being held at the Genesee County Jail. The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case.
Walmart remained affected by this incident for more than two hours.
